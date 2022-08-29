Menu
2017 Ford Flex

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2017 Ford Flex

2017 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD W/ECOBOOST

2017 Ford Flex

4DR LIMITED AWD W/ECOBOOST

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9209902
  • Stock #: CON362A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT6HBA10722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Flex, 135,000 kms, 3.5L Ecoboost engine, active park assist, adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel, navigation, 20" aluminum rims.  Must See.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

