<p>2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited, red exterior, 73,000 kms, removable hard top roof, 4 doors.  Call us to schedule a test drive!</p>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

73,000 KM

$29,700

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
VIN 1C4BJWEG2HL699110

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited, red exterior, 73,000 kms, removable hard top roof, 4 doors.  Call us to schedule a test drive!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$29,700

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2017 Jeep Wrangler