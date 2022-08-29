Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

173,614 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

2017 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

173,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9214933
  • Stock #: 2Y296A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV3HW595562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Rav 4 XLE, 176,614 kms, heated/power seats, moonroof, leather!  Call us today to book a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

