2017 Toyota RAV4
AWD 4dr XLE
Location
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
173,614KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9214933
- Stock #: 2Y296A
- VIN: 2T3RFREV3HW595562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Rav 4 XLE, 176,614 kms, heated/power seats, moonroof, leather! Call us today to book a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
