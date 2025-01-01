Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 197,102 kms, auto 4WD, trailer brake controller, auto head lights, dual temperature control, safetied and ready to go. Included hard folding tonneau cover, spray in bed liner Call us to schedule a test drive!</p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

197,102 KM

Details Description

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500

Watch This Vehicle
12292929

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1500

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1742324851
  2. 1742324849
  3. 1742324850
  4. 1742324851
  5. 1742324851
  6. 1742324851
  7. 1742324851
  8. 1742324851
  9. 1742324851
  10. 1742324851
  11. 1742324851
  12. 1742324851
  13. 1742324851
  14. 1742324851
  15. 1742324851
  16. 1742324851
Contact Seller

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,102KM
VIN 2GCUKREC2JG103064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,102 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 197,102 kms, auto 4WD, trailer brake controller, auto head lights, dual temperature control, safetied and ready to go. Included hard folding tonneau cover, spray in bed liner Call us to schedule a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 126,700 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Elie, MB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 134,500 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Elie, MB
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 219,859 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500