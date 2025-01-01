$22,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Used
197,102KM
VIN 2GCUKREC2JG103064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 197,102 kms, auto 4WD, trailer brake controller, auto head lights, dual temperature control, safetied and ready to go. Included hard folding tonneau cover, spray in bed liner Call us to schedule a test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
