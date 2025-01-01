Menu
<p>2018 F750 Chassis cab with 23 roll back deck/tow truck<br />6.7L power stroke diesel, 6 speed automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, 50 gallon aluminum fuel tank, clearance lights, front suspension 12K cap, rear spring suspension 21K, trans power take off, 2 12V batteries.</p>

2018 Ford Chassis

$80,000

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Chassis

Regular Cab Chassis

13192898

2018 Ford Chassis

Regular Cab Chassis

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_AccidentFree

$80,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FDPF7DC6JDF02740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Regular Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2018 F750 Chassis cab with 23' roll back deck/tow truck
6.7L power stroke diesel, 6 speed automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, 50 gallon aluminum fuel tank, clearance lights, front suspension 12K cap, rear spring suspension 21K, trans power take off, 2 12V batteries.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged

