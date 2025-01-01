$80,000+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Chassis
Regular Cab Chassis
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$80,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 1FDPF7DC6JDF02740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2018 F750 Chassis cab with 23' roll back deck/tow truck
6.7L power stroke diesel, 6 speed automatic transmission, hydraulic brakes, 50 gallon aluminum fuel tank, clearance lights, front suspension 12K cap, rear spring suspension 21K, trans power take off, 2 12V batteries.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
