2018 Ford Edge

85,440 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

2018 Ford Edge

SPORT AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

85,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665480
  • Stock #: 2Y118A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP0JBC21332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,440 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2018 Edge Sport AWD with ONLY 85,440 kms!  Come down or give us a call to set up a test drive! 204-353-2481

Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

