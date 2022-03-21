Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

35,350 KM

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

XLT 4WD

XLT 4WD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

35,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791268
  • Stock #: CON354
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D86JGA38349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 35,350 KM

Vehicle Description

This explorer still comes with the remainder of the powertrain warranty.  Good until February 27th 2023 or 100,000 kms.  This Explorer XLT is very clean and ready for a new owner!  It has the 3.5L V6 engine, 6 speed transmission, twin panel moonroof, power lift gate, trailer tow package class III, adaptive cruise control, lane departure, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, auto high beam headlights, voice activated navigation, universal garage door opener.  And it ONLY HAS 35,350 kms!!!  Come see us for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

