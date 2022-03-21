$42,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-353-2481
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8791268
- Stock #: CON354
- VIN: 1FM5K8D86JGA38349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 35,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This explorer still comes with the remainder of the powertrain warranty. Good until February 27th 2023 or 100,000 kms. This Explorer XLT is very clean and ready for a new owner! It has the 3.5L V6 engine, 6 speed transmission, twin panel moonroof, power lift gate, trailer tow package class III, adaptive cruise control, lane departure, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, auto high beam headlights, voice activated navigation, universal garage door opener. And it ONLY HAS 35,350 kms!!! Come see us for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.