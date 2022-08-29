Menu
2018 Ford F-150

66,879 KM

Details Description Features

$45,000

+ tax & licensing
$45,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

XLT

XLT

Location

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

+ taxes & licensing

66,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034561
  • Stock #: T5586
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E59JFD90674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Special Edition
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,879 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 F-150 Special Edition Sport, ONLY 66,879 kms!! Mint Condition!  Come On Down For a test drive!
XLT 302A, remote start, power sliding rear window, sync 3, LED box lighting, 5.0L V8!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

