2018 Ford Transit
T-150 130" Med Roof XLT Sliding RH Dr
2018 Ford Transit
T-150 130" Med Roof XLT Sliding RH Dr
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 4Y476A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT Passenger Van is the ultimate solution for those in need of a spacious and versatile vehicle. Whether you're transporting a large family, running a shuttle service, or managing a business fleet, this van offers the perfect balance of power, comfort, and safety.Key Features & Specifications
Engine: 3.7L V6 (275 hp, 260 lb-ft torque)
Transmission: 6-speed automatic with overdrive
Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)
Seating Capacity: Up to 10 passengers
Wheelbase: 130-inch WB
Fuel Type: Gasoline
MPG: Approx. 14 city / 18 highway
Spacious Interior: Ample headroom and legroom for all passengers
Power Sliding Doors: Easy access for passengers in crowded areas
Premium Cloth Seating: Comfortable and durable seating material
Rear Air Conditioning: Ensures comfort for all rows
Infotainment System: SYNC® with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming
Rearview Camera: Provides enhanced visibility when reversing
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control: Helps maintain control in slippery conditions
Front & Side Airbags: Ensures maximum safety for driver and passengers
ABS & Traction Control: Enhances stability on various road conditions
The 2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT is designed to handle a variety of needs, whether for personal use, group travel, or business purposes:
Shuttle Services: Ideal for hotels, airports, and corporate transport
Family Road Trips: Spacious and comfortable for long journeys
Business Fleet Vehicle: Reliable and efficient for commercial use
Durability & Performance: Built to handle long distances with ease
Flexible Seating Configurations: Allows customization for different passenger or cargo needs
Proven Reliability: A trusted name in commercial and personal transportation
If you're looking for a dependable and spacious passenger van, the 2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT is a top choice. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!
