<h1 class= data-start=150 data-end=197><strong data-start=152 data-end=195>2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT Passenger Van</strong></h1><h3 class= data-start=199 data-end=250><strong data-start=203 data-end=248>Spacious, Reliable, and Built for Comfort</strong></h3><p class= data-start=252 data-end=553>The <strong data-start=256 data-end=299>2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT Passenger Van</strong> is the ultimate solution for those in need of a spacious and versatile vehicle. Whether youre transporting a large family, running a shuttle service, or managing a business fleet, this van offers the perfect balance of <strong data-start=520 data-end=550>power, comfort, and safety</strong>.</p><h2 class= data-start=555 data-end=593><strong data-start=558 data-end=591>Key Features & Specifications</strong></h2><ul data-start=595 data-end=890><li class= data-start=595 data-end=645><p class= data-start=597 data-end=645><strong data-start=597 data-end=608>Engine:</strong> 3.7L V6 (275 hp, 260 lb-ft torque)</p></li><li class= data-start=646 data-end=700><p class= data-start=648 data-end=700><strong data-start=648 data-end=665>Transmission:</strong> 6-speed automatic with overdrive</p></li><li class= data-start=701 data-end=743><p class= data-start=703 data-end=743><strong data-start=703 data-end=718>Drivetrain:</strong> Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD)</p></li><li class= data-start=744 data-end=789><p class= data-start=746 data-end=789><strong data-start=746 data-end=767>Seating Capacity:</strong> Up to 10 passengers</p></li><li class= data-start=790 data-end=820><p class= data-start=792 data-end=820><strong data-start=792 data-end=806>Wheelbase:</strong> 130-inch WB</p></li><li class= data-start=821 data-end=848><p class= data-start=823 data-end=848><strong data-start=823 data-end=837>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</p></li><li class= data-start=849 data-end=890><p class= data-start=851 data-end=890><strong data-start=851 data-end=859>MPG:</strong> Approx. 14 city / 18 highway</p></li></ul><h2 class= data-start=892 data-end=922><strong data-start=895 data-end=920>Comfort & Convenience</strong></h2><ul data-start=924 data-end=1284><li class= data-start=924 data-end=996><p class= data-start=926 data-end=996><strong data-start=926 data-end=948>Spacious Interior:</strong> Ample headroom and legroom for all passengers</p></li><li class= data-start=997 data-end=1069><p class= data-start=999 data-end=1069><strong data-start=999 data-end=1023>Power Sliding Doors:</strong> Easy access for passengers in crowded areas</p></li><li class= data-start=1070 data-end=1141><p class= data-start=1072 data-end=1141><strong data-start=1072 data-end=1098>Premium Cloth Seating:</strong> Comfortable and durable seating material</p></li><li class= data-start=1142 data-end=1201><p class= data-start=1144 data-end=1201><strong data-start=1144 data-end=1170>Rear Air Conditioning:</strong> Ensures comfort for all rows</p></li><li class= data-start=1202 data-end=1284><p class= data-start=1204 data-end=1284><strong data-start=1204 data-end=1228>Infotainment System:</strong> SYNC® with Bluetooth connectivity and audio streaming</p></li></ul><h2 class= data-start=1286 data-end=1314><strong data-start=1289 data-end=1312>Safety & Technology</strong></h2><ul data-start=1316 data-end=1637><li class= data-start=1316 data-end=1384><p class= data-start=1318 data-end=1384><strong data-start=1318 data-end=1338>Rearview Camera:</strong> Provides enhanced visibility when reversing</p></li><li class= data-start=1385 data-end=1480><p class= data-start=1387 data-end=1480><strong data-start=1387 data-end=1432>AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control:</strong> Helps maintain control in slippery conditions</p></li><li class= data-start=1481 data-end=1559><p class= data-start=1483 data-end=1559><strong data-start=1483 data-end=1508>Front & Side Airbags:</strong> Ensures maximum safety for driver and passengers</p></li><li class= data-start=1560 data-end=1637><p class= data-start=1562 data-end=1637><strong data-start=1562 data-end=1589>ABS & Traction Control:</strong> Enhances stability on various road conditions</p></li></ul><h2 class= data-start=1639 data-end=1669><strong data-start=1642 data-end=1667>Versatility & Utility</strong></h2><p class= data-start=1671 data-end=1810>The <strong data-start=1675 data-end=1704>2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT</strong> is designed to handle a variety of needs, whether for personal use, group travel, or business purposes:</p><ul data-start=1811 data-end=2032><li class= data-start=1811 data-end=1888><p class= data-start=1813 data-end=1888><strong data-start=1813 data-end=1834>Shuttle Services:</strong> Ideal for hotels, airports, and corporate transport</p></li><li class= data-start=1889 data-end=1958><p class= data-start=1891 data-end=1958><strong data-start=1891 data-end=1913>Family Road Trips:</strong> Spacious and comfortable for long journeys</p></li><li class= data-start=1959 data-end=2032><p class= data-start=1961 data-end=2032><strong data-start=1961 data-end=1988>Business Fleet Vehicle:</strong> Reliable and efficient for commercial use</p></li></ul><h2 class= data-start=2034 data-end=2084><strong data-start=2037 data-end=2082>Why Choose the 2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT?</strong></h2><ul data-start=2086 data-end=2346><li class= data-start=2086 data-end=2160><p class= data-start=2088 data-end=2160><strong data-start=2088 data-end=2117>Durability & Performance:</strong> Built to handle long distances with ease</p></li><li class= data-start=2161 data-end=2261><p class= data-start=2163 data-end=2261><strong data-start=2163 data-end=2199>Flexible Seating Configurations:</strong> Allows customization for different passenger or cargo needs</p></li><li class= data-start=2262 data-end=2346><p class= data-start=2264 data-end=2346><strong data-start=2264 data-end=2287>Proven Reliability:</strong> A trusted name in commercial and personal transportation</p></li></ul><p> </p><p class= data-start=2348 data-end=2530>If youre looking for a dependable and spacious passenger van, the <strong data-start=2415 data-end=2444>2018 Ford Transit 150 XLT</strong> is a <strong data-start=2450 data-end=2464>top choice</strong>. Contact us today for more details or to schedule a test drive!</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Transit