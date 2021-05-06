2018 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
204-353-2481
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
This 2018 GMC Sierra just been safetied, cleaned and now on the lot. Great truck that include power heated front seats, bluetooth, charging pad, heated steering wheel, power heated mirrors, folding mirrors, power rear sliding window, 5 passenger black leather interior, remote start, back up camera, back up sensors, trailer brake control, dual cliamte control, front sensors, Stock# 1Y051B. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
