Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Ready for adventure? Look no further than this rugged 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto, now available at Wilfs Elie Ford. This grey pickup truck is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system. With its 138,250km on the odometer, this Tacoma is a reliable companion for work or play.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable cabin equipped with features like air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. This Tacoma also comes with the peace of mind of safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this Tacoma stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> Take on any road, from city streets to rugged trails, with confidence.</li><li><strong>Powerful V6 Engine:</strong> Enjoy responsive acceleration and towing capability.</li><li><strong>Double Cab Comfort:</strong> Ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family adventures or hauling gear.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes and airbags.</li><li><strong>Modern Amenities:</strong> Stay connected and comfortable with features like cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning.</li></ul><p>This Tacoma wont last long, so contact Wilfs Elie Ford today to schedule a test drive!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Toyota Tacoma

138,250 KM

Details Description Features

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12134853

2018 Toyota Tacoma

4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1738106572
  2. 1738106573
  3. 1738106572
  4. 1738106572
  5. 1738106574
  6. 1738106573
  7. 1738106575
  8. 1738106573
  9. 1738106573
  10. 1738106575
  11. 1738106573
  12. 1738106574
  13. 1738106574
  14. 1738106573
  15. 1738106575
  16. 1738106574
  17. 1738106575
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,250KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4JX034478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Ready for adventure? Look no further than this rugged 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto, now available at Wilf's Elie Ford. This grey pickup truck is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system. With its 138,250km on the odometer, this Tacoma is a reliable companion for work or play.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin equipped with features like air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. This Tacoma also comes with the peace of mind of safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.

Here are 5 features that make this Tacoma stand out:

  • 4x4 Capability: Take on any road, from city streets to rugged trails, with confidence.
  • Powerful V6 Engine: Enjoy responsive acceleration and towing capability.
  • Double Cab Comfort: Ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family adventures or hauling gear.
  • Safety Features: Peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes and airbags.
  • Modern Amenities: Stay connected and comfortable with features like cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning.

This Tacoma won't last long, so contact Wilf's Elie Ford today to schedule a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 99,906 KM $41,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 129,500 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Elie, MB
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 219,859 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma