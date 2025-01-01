$37,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto
2018 Toyota Tacoma
4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$37,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for adventure? Look no further than this rugged 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto, now available at Wilf's Elie Ford. This grey pickup truck is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system. With its 138,250km on the odometer, this Tacoma is a reliable companion for work or play.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable cabin equipped with features like air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows. This Tacoma also comes with the peace of mind of safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and traction control.
Here are 5 features that make this Tacoma stand out:
- 4x4 Capability: Take on any road, from city streets to rugged trails, with confidence.
- Powerful V6 Engine: Enjoy responsive acceleration and towing capability.
- Double Cab Comfort: Ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family adventures or hauling gear.
- Safety Features: Peace of mind with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes and airbags.
- Modern Amenities: Stay connected and comfortable with features like cruise control, power windows, and air conditioning.
This Tacoma won't last long, so contact Wilf's Elie Ford today to schedule a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
+ taxes & licensing
204-353-2481