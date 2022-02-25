$31,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2019 Cargo Express
2019 Cargo Express
EXISS 6824
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8329197
- Stock #: HH4736A
- VIN: 4LABS2428K5071295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Livestock
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Exiss Exp Stk 6824
2019 24' x 6'8" Exiss Livestock Trailer
4LABS2428K5071295
Tandem 7000 lb axles
14,000 lb GVWR
ST235/80R16E
This trailer has a man door on the drivers side, a sliding or full swing back door, and a full swing crowd gate.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0