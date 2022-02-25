Menu
2019 Cargo Express

0 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2019 Cargo Express

2019 Cargo Express

EXISS 6824

2019 Cargo Express

EXISS 6824

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8329197
  Stock #: HH4736A
  VIN: 4LABS2428K5071295

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Livestock
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Exiss Exp Stk 6824
2019 24' x 6'8" Exiss Livestock Trailer
4LABS2428K5071295
Tandem 7000 lb axles
14,000 lb GVWR
ST235/80R16E
This trailer has a man door on the drivers side, a sliding or full swing back door, and a full swing crowd gate. 

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

