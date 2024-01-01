Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice 2019 Explorer XLT 4WD, 129,500 kms, 3.5L V6, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation, heated leather seats.  Come see us today for a test drive!</p>

2019 Ford Explorer

129,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1718384392
  2. 1718384392
  3. 1718384392
  4. 1718384392
  5. 1718384392
  6. 1718384392
  7. 1718384392
  8. 1718384392
  9. 1718384392
  10. 1718384392
  11. 1718384392
  12. 1718384392
  13. 1718384392
  14. 1718384392
  15. 1718384392
Contact Seller

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,500KM
VIN 1FM5K8D86KGB50246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2019 Explorer XLT 4WD, 129,500 kms, 3.5L V6, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation, heated leather seats.  Come see us today for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 129,500 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 138,505 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 159,464 KM $36,995 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer