$28,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8D86KGB50246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 129,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2019 Explorer XLT 4WD, 129,500 kms, 3.5L V6, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation, heated leather seats. Come see us today for a test drive!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 129,500 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 138,505 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 159,464 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2019 Ford Explorer