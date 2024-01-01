Menu
<p>2019 F-150 Lariat 502A, 185,000 kms, 5.0L V8, twin panel moonroof, 20 chrome like PVD wheels, 360 degree camera, lariat chrome appearance package, leather seats with console, heated and cooled front seats, heated back seats and more!  Accessories include Lomax Tonneau Cover, spray in bed liner, and Gator back mud flaps!</p>

2019 Ford F-150

185,000 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1E51KFC36526

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

2019 F-150 Lariat 502A, 185,000 kms, 5.0L V8, twin panel moonroof, 20" chrome like PVD wheels, 360 degree camera, lariat chrome appearance package, leather seats with console, heated and cooled front seats, heated back seats and more!  Accessories include Lomax Tonneau Cover, spray in bed liner, and Gator back mud flaps!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2019 Ford F-150