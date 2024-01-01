$32,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 Lariat 502A, 185,000 kms, 5.0L V8, twin panel moonroof, 20" chrome like PVD wheels, 360 degree camera, lariat chrome appearance package, leather seats with console, heated and cooled front seats, heated back seats and more! Accessories include Lomax Tonneau Cover, spray in bed liner, and Gator back mud flaps!
