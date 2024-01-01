Menu
<p>Nice 2019 F-150 Lariat 500A, 159,464 kms, 5.0L V8, 6.5 box, 6 passenger, black leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, skid plates, trailer tow package, tailgate step, keyless entry and more.  Includes heavy duty mud flaps and a spray in bed liner.  Come on down or give us a call to set up a test drive!</p>

Details Description Features

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Used
159,464KM
VIN 1FTFW1E54KKC44759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4Y340A
  • Mileage 159,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice 2019 F-150 Lariat 500A, 159,464 kms, 5.0L V8, 6.5 box, 6 passenger, black leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, skid plates, trailer tow package, tailgate step, keyless entry and more.  Includes heavy duty mud flaps and a spray in bed liner.  Come on down or give us a call to set up a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

