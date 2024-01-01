$46,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$46,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,376KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56KKC62907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,376 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 Lariat, 6.5' Box, 5.0L V8, 102, 376 kms, Silver Spruce Exterior, Black Leather Interior, adaptive crusise with stop and go, trailer tow package, 360 camera and more. Includes spray in bed liner and hard folding tonneau cover. Call or come down for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
