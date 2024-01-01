$27,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
226,710KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1E48KFB53750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,710 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 XLT 302A, 226,710 kms, 3.5L V6, max trailer tow package, navigation, FX4 package, XLT sport package, wheel well liner, spray in bed liner, tailgate step and more! Come see us to test drive today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
2024 Stronghaul Utility Trailer 60" x 10' Stronghaul Solid Side 0 $5,150 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE Auto 91,000 KM $16,295 + tax & lic
2015 Forest River SHASTA REVERE 27BH 2015 Shasta Revere 27BH 0 $18,500 + tax & lic
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2019 Ford F-150