<p>2019 F-150 XLT 302A, 226,710 kms, 3.5L V6, max trailer tow package, navigation, FX4 package, XLT sport package, wheel well liner, spray in bed liner, tailgate step and more!  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

226,710 KM

$27,500

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

226,710KM
VIN 1FTEW1E48KFB53750

  • Exterior Colour Magma
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,710 KM

2019 F-150 XLT 302A, 226,710 kms, 3.5L V6, max trailer tow package, navigation, FX4 package, XLT sport package, wheel well liner, spray in bed liner, tailgate step and more!  Come see us to test drive today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

