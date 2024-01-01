$27,795+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$27,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,919KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXKKD01432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 156,919 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 300A, 2.7L ecoboost engine with 156,919 kms, XTR package, cruise control, Fordpass Connect,Sync 3, 18" chrome like pvd wheels. Call us or come on down to test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
