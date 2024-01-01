Menu
<p>2019 F-150 300A, 2.7L ecoboost engine with 156,919 kms, XTR package, cruise control, Fordpass Connect,Sync 3, 18 chrome like pvd wheels.  Call us or come on down to test drive!</p>

2019 Ford F-150

156,919 KM

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

VIN 1FTEW1EPXKKD01432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,919 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 F-150 300A, 2.7L ecoboost engine with 156,919 kms, XTR package, cruise control, Fordpass Connect,Sync 3, 18" chrome like pvd wheels.  Call us or come on down to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

