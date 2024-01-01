Menu
<p>2019 F-150 Lariat magma with stone grey accent exterior, 5.0L V8, 92,406 kms, twin panel moonroof, leather interior, heated and cool front seats, skid plates, 360 camera, trailer brake controller, mud flaps, spray in bed liner and more.  Come see us or give us a call today! 204-353-2481</p>

2019 Ford F-150

92,500 KM

$39,695

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$39,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1E5XKKD93656

  • Exterior Colour Magma with Stone Grey Accent
  • Interior Colour Camel Leather Trimmed
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

2019 F-150 Lariat magma with stone grey accent exterior, 5.0L V8, 92,406 kms, twin panel moonroof, leather interior, heated and cool front seats, skid plates, 360 camera, trailer brake controller, mud flaps, spray in bed liner and more.  Come see us or give us a call today! 204-353-2481

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$39,695

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2019 Ford F-150