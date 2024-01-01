$39,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$39,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1E5XKKD93656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma with Stone Grey Accent
- Interior Colour Camel Leather Trimmed
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 Lariat magma with stone grey accent exterior, 5.0L V8, 92,406 kms, twin panel moonroof, leather interior, heated and cool front seats, skid plates, 360 camera, trailer brake controller, mud flaps, spray in bed liner and more. Come see us or give us a call today! 204-353-2481
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
2019 Ford F-150