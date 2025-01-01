Menu
<p>2019 F-150 302A, 147,370 kms, 5.0L V8, heated front seats, heated mirrors with back defrost, remote start, LED box lighting, blind spot system, trailer tow package, tailgate step, 20 wheels, sport package!  Call us to schedule a test drive!</p>

147,370 KM

Details Description Features

+ taxes & licensing
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

13082156

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

Used
147,370KM
VIN 1FTEW1E5XKKD20254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,370 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 F-150 302A, 147,370 kms, 5.0L V8, heated front seats, heated mirrors with back defrost, remote start, LED box lighting, blind spot system, trailer tow package, tailgate step, 20" wheels, sport package!  Call us to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
2019 Ford F-150