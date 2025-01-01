$28,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Used
147,370KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,370 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 F-150 302A, 147,370 kms, 5.0L V8, heated front seats, heated mirrors with back defrost, remote start, LED box lighting, blind spot system, trailer tow package, tailgate step, 20" wheels, sport package! Call us to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
