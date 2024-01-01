Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD, 117,118 kms, active park assist, adaptive cruise, 20 polished aluminum wheels, power fold 3rd row, 10 way power heated and cooled front seats, rain sensing wipers and more!  Give us a call to set up a test drive! 204-353-2481</p>

2019 Ford Flex

117,118 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost AWD

Watch This Vehicle
11927117

2019 Ford Flex

Limited EcoBoost AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1731773819
  2. 1731773820
  3. 1731773819
  4. 1731773819
  5. 1731773819
  6. 1731773819
  7. 1731773819
  8. 1731773819
  9. 1731773819
  10. 1731773820
  11. 1731773819
  12. 1731773819
  13. 1731773819
  14. 1731773819
  15. 1731773819
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,118KM
VIN 2FMHK6DT8KBA15735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,118 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD, 117,118 kms, active park assist, adaptive cruise, 20" polished aluminum wheels, power fold 3rd row, 10 way power heated and cooled front seats, rain sensing wipers and more!  Give us a call to set up a test drive! 204-353-2481

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 92,500 KM $39,695 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW for sale in Elie, MB
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW 53,500 KM $32,395 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD for sale in Elie, MB
2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 53,350 KM $52,500 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Flex