2019 Forest River Sabre
36BHQ (Fifth Wheel)
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$54,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE/BEIGE
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # CON402
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
This trailer is here on consignment, NO GST!
2019 42' Forest River - Sabre 36BHQ (Fifth Wheel)
8' Wide
Dry weight 11,943 lbs
Payload 2,472 lbs
Hitch weight 2095 lbs
49 gal fresh water tank
70 gal Gray water tank
2 propane tanks 9.4 gal/ 40lbs tank capacity
1 Door
Website with more information on specs:
https://www.jdpower.com/rvs/2019/sabre-by-forest-river/m-36bhq/6583570/specs
