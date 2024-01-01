Menu
<p>This trailer is here on consignment, NO GST!<br />2019 42 Forest River - Sabre 36BHQ (Fifth Wheel)<br />8 Wide<br />Dry weight 11,943 lbs<br />Payload 2,472 lbs<br />Hitch weight 2095 lbs<br />49 gal fresh water tank<br />70 gal Gray water tank<br />2 propane tanks 9.4 gal/ 40lbs tank capacity<br />1 Door<br />Website with more information on specs: <br />https://www.jdpower.com/rvs/2019/sabre-by-forest-river/m-36bhq/6583570/specs </p>

2019 Forest River Sabre

1 KM

Details

$54,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 Forest River Sabre

36BHQ (Fifth Wheel)

2019 Forest River Sabre

36BHQ (Fifth Wheel)

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$54,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1KM
VIN 5ZT3SR1B6K6102588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE/BEIGE
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Stock # CON402
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

This trailer is here on consignment, NO GST!
2019 42' Forest River - Sabre 36BHQ (Fifth Wheel)
8' Wide
Dry weight 11,943 lbs
Payload 2,472 lbs
Hitch weight 2095 lbs
49 gal fresh water tank
70 gal Gray water tank
2 propane tanks 9.4 gal/ 40lbs tank capacity
1 Door
Website with more information on specs:
https://www.jdpower.com/rvs/2019/sabre-by-forest-river/m-36bhq/6583570/specs 

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

$54,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2019 Forest River Sabre