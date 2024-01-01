$14,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Agassiz Trailer
8.5 x 22 Agassiz Car Hauler Trailer
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Cargo
- Stock # CON417
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
8.5 x 22 Agassiz auto hauler, 5200 lb dexter torsion axles, rear ramp door, crosstrax aluminum wheel upgrade, bar lock on side door, laminated sides. Standard features: rock guard, 32” side door, in-corner stabilizer jacks, spare tire carrier, 4’ beavertail 2-12 volt dome lights and switch and a roof vent. ¾” plywood floor, 3/8” plywood on the walls, 6” tube frame2 5/16” coupler, GVWR 9900 lbs.
This trailer has travelled less than 1000 kms in its life and has been professionally finished inside with a good quality sealant! Must See!
For more info call Wilf’s Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer # 0521
Packages
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
204-353-2481