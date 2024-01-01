Menu
2020 Agassiz Trailer

Details Description

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Agassiz Trailer

8.5 x 22 Agassiz Car Hauler Trailer

12050437

2020 Agassiz Trailer

8.5 x 22 Agassiz Car Hauler Trailer

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2J9A29295LW047247

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Cargo
  Stock # CON417
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

8.5 x 22 Agassiz auto hauler, 5200 lb dexter torsion axles, rear ramp door, crosstrax aluminum wheel upgrade, bar lock on side door, laminated sides.  Standard features: rock guard, 32” side door, in-corner stabilizer jacks, spare tire carrier, 4’ beavertail 2-12 volt dome lights and switch and a roof vent. ¾” plywood floor, 3/8” plywood on the walls, 6” tube frame2 5/16” coupler, GVWR 9900 lbs. 
This trailer has travelled less than 1000 kms in its life and has been professionally finished inside with a  good quality sealant!  Must See!

For more info call Wilf’s Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673.  Dealer # 0521

 

Packages

9900 lbs

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2020 Agassiz Trailer