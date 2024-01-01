Menu
<p>Nicely equipped 2020 F-150 Lariat 502A with the 3.5L Ecoboost engine.  138,505 kms!  This truck is loaded with auto high beams, BLIS, Box LED Lighting, remote release tailgate, ambient lighting, lane keeping system, Sync 3, voice activated navigation, B&O sound system, tailgate step, brake controller and more!!  Come on down for a test drive or give us a call for more info!</p>

2020 Ford F-150

138,505 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,505KM
VIN 1FTFW1E40LFA87541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped 2020 F-150 Lariat 502A with the 3.5L Ecoboost engine.  138,505 kms!  This truck is loaded with auto high beams, BLIS, Box LED Lighting, remote release tailgate, ambient lighting, lane keeping system, Sync 3, voice activated navigation, B&O sound system, tailgate step, brake controller and more!!  Come on down for a test drive or give us a call for more info!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

2020 Ford F-150