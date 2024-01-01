Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 F-150 Lariat 502A, 5.0L V8, 107,500 kms! Heated a cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, trailer tow package, power tow mirrors, 20 tarnished dark painted wheels, tailgate step, brake controller, 360 camera, sport pcakge, leather bucket seats with console and more!  Give us a call to set up a test drive!  Trades Welcomed!</p>

2020 Ford F-150

107,500 KM

Details Description Features

$38,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle
11971026

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1732898529
  2. 1732898529
  3. 1732898529
  4. 1732898529
  5. 1732898529
  6. 1732898530
  7. 1732898530
  8. 1732898530
  9. 1732898530
  10. 1732898530
  11. 1732898530
  12. 1732898530
  13. 1732898530
  14. 1732898530
  15. 1732898530
  16. 1732898530
  17. 1732898531
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$38,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1E53LFC49960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 F-150 Lariat 502A, 5.0L V8, 107,500 kms! Heated a cooled front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, trailer tow package, power tow mirrors, 20" tarnished dark painted wheels, tailgate step, brake controller, 360 camera, sport pcakge, leather bucket seats with console and more!  Give us a call to set up a test drive!  Trades Welcomed!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX 105,000 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 93,775 KM $59,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Elie, MB
2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 93,817 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,295

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150