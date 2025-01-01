$54,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 1GC1YNEY2MF214872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, crew cab, with 51,000 kms. This unit has the Duramax Diesel and Allison transmission. Call us for more information or to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
