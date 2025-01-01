Menu
<p>2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, crew cab, with 51,000 kms.  This unit has the Duramax Diesel and Allison transmission.  Call us for more information or to schedule a test drive!</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT

LT

12131292

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1GC1YNEY2MF214872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, crew cab, with 51,000 kms.  This unit has the Duramax Diesel and Allison transmission.  Call us for more information or to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 0 $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in Elie, MB
2015 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 219,859 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Verano 4DR SDN for sale in Elie, MB
2017 Buick Verano 4DR SDN 179,554 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500