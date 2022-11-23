2021 Ford Bronco Sport

$35,995 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9367036

9367036 Stock #: 2Y334A

2Y334A VIN: 3FMCR9B64MRA06698

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,022 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.