$35,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
39,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9367036
- Stock #: 2Y334A
- VIN: 3FMCR9B64MRA06698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,022 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Bronco Sport Big Bed, 4x4, 1.5L ecoboost engine, 39,022 kms, trailer tow package. Come see us for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0