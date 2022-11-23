Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

39,022 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,022KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9367036
  Stock #: 2Y334A
  VIN: 3FMCR9B64MRA06698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,022 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Bronco Sport Big Bed, 4x4, 1.5L ecoboost engine, 39,022 kms, trailer tow package.  Come see us for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
