<p>2021 Expedition Platinum Max, 93,775 kms, 4 x 4, 7 passenger, 3.5L ecoboost, 10 speed auto transmission with select shift, 360 camera, active grill shutters, hands free ligtgate with foot activation, keyless entry pad, power deployable running boards, wnd row bucket seats, 22 aluminum wheels, heavy duty trailer tow and more!  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

2021 Ford Expedition

93,775 KM

$59,200

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 4X4

11938983

2021 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 4X4

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$59,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,775KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT6MEA06723

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 93,775 KM

2021 Expedition Platinum Max, 93,775 kms, 4 x 4, 7 passenger, 3.5L ecoboost, 10 speed auto transmission with select shift, 360 camera, active grill shutters, hands free ligtgate with foot activation, keyless entry pad, power deployable running boards, wnd row bucket seats, 22" aluminum wheels, heavy duty trailer tow and more!  Come see us to test drive today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Balance of Factory Warranty

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$59,200

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2021 Ford Expedition