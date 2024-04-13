$51,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,935 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 F-150 XLT Sport 302A, ONLY 52,935 KMS! Includes heated seats, front bucket seats, remote start, 5L V8, interior work surface, trailer tow package, 136L fuel tank, spray in bed liner!
3 year/ 60,000 km bumper to bumper warranty good until April 13th, 2024
5 year/ 100,000 km powertrain warranty good until April 13th, 2026
