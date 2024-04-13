Menu
<p>2021 F-150 XLT Sport 302A, <strong>ONLY 52,935 KMS!</strong> Includes heated seats, front bucket seats, remote start, 5L V8, interior work surface, trailer tow package, 136L fuel tank, spray in bed liner!</p><p>3 year/ 60,000 km bumper to bumper warranty good until April 13th, 2024<br />5 year/ 100,000 km powertrain warranty good until April 13th, 2026 </p>

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

52,935KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E58MKD63255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,935 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 F-150 XLT Sport 302A, ONLY 52,935 KMS! Includes heated seats, front bucket seats, remote start, 5L V8, interior work surface, trailer tow package, 136L fuel tank, spray in bed liner!

3 year/ 60,000 km bumper to bumper warranty good until April 13th, 2024
5 year/ 100,000 km powertrain warranty good until April 13th, 2026 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

