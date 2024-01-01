Menu
<p>Very Nice 2021 F-150, 6.5 box, 3.5L V6, twin panel moonroof, active park assist, power tail gate, power deployable running boards and more! Come see us or give us a call to test drive. 204-353-2481</p>

2021 Ford F-150

64,211 KM

Details

$53,250

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

2021 Ford F-150

$53,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,211KM
VIN 1FTFW1E84MFA39870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Slate Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Nice 2021 F-150, 6.5' box, 3.5L V6, twin panel moonroof, active park assist, power tail gate, power deployable running boards and more! Come see us or give us a call to test drive. 204-353-2481

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$53,250

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

