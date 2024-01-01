$53,250+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Used
64,211KM
VIN 1FTFW1E84MFA39870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Slate Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Nice 2021 F-150, 6.5' box, 3.5L V6, twin panel moonroof, active park assist, power tail gate, power deployable running boards and more! Come see us or give us a call to test drive. 204-353-2481
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
2021 Ford F-150