<p>2021 F-150 Lariat 501A, 5.0L V8, 134,500 kms, 6.5 box, 6 passenger, tailgate step, heated seats, lariat chrome appearance package, wheel well liner, 18 chrome wheels, 12 productivity screen, ambient lighting, universal garage door opening, sync 4 w/ 12 screen and more!  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

134,500 KM

Details Description Features

$45,295

+ tax & licensing
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

12001570

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Used
134,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XMKE27957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 F-150 Lariat 501A, 5.0L V8, 134,500 kms, 6.5' box, 6 passenger, tailgate step, heated seats, lariat chrome appearance package, wheel well liner, 18" chrome wheels, 12" productivity screen, ambient lighting, universal garage door opening, sync 4 w/ 12" screen and more!  Come see us to test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
