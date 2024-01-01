$45,295+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$45,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,500KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XMKE27957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antimatter Blue
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 134,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 F-150 Lariat 501A, 5.0L V8, 134,500 kms, 6.5' box, 6 passenger, tailgate step, heated seats, lariat chrome appearance package, wheel well liner, 18" chrome wheels, 12" productivity screen, ambient lighting, universal garage door opening, sync 4 w/ 12" screen and more! Come see us to test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
2021 Ford F-150