$48,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,923 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 F150 Lariat 502A, 5.0L V8, 91,923 kms, 5.5' box, power running boards, connected navigation (optional), zone lighting, 12" productivity screen, audo dimming mirror, power heated/vent/memory seats, heated rear seats and more! Includes tonneau cover, mud flaps and spray in bed liner Call us to schedule a test drive!
