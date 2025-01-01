Menu
<p>2021 F150 Lariat 502A, 5.0L V8, 91,923 kms, 5.5 box, power running boards, connected navigation (optional), zone lighting, 12 productivity screen, audo dimming mirror, power heated/vent/memory seats, heated rear seats and more! Includes tonneau cover, mud flaps and spray in bed liner Call us to schedule a test drive!</p>

2021 Ford F-150

91,923 KM

Details

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

12168288

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,923KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55MFA84712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 F150 Lariat 502A, 5.0L V8, 91,923 kms, 5.5' box, power running boards, connected navigation (optional), zone lighting, 12" productivity screen, audo dimming mirror, power heated/vent/memory seats, heated rear seats and more! Includes tonneau cover, mud flaps and spray in bed liner Call us to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2021 Ford F-150