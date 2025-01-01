Menu
<p>2021 F-150 XLT 300A, 2.7L V6, 169,000 kms, black exterior, dar slate cloth, 6 passenger, remote start, tailgate step, brake controller and more!  Call us to schedule a test drive today!</p><h2 class= data-start=81 data-end=134>2021 Ford F-150 XLT 300A – Built for Work and Play</h2><p class= data-start=136 data-end=250><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 300A blends rugged capability with modern comfort, making it a top choice for drivers who demand performance and versatility.</span> <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Equipped with the efficient 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 engine, this truck delivers impressive power without compromising fuel economy.</span></p><h3 class= data-start=252 data-end=269>Key Features:</h3><ul data-start=271 data-end=1023><li class= data-start=271 data-end=324><p class= data-start=273 data-end=324><strong data-start=273 data-end=283>Engine</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>2.7L EcoBoost® V6 with Auto Start-Stop Technology</span></p></li><li class= data-start=325 data-end=384><p class= data-start=327 data-end=384><strong data-start=327 data-end=343>Transmission</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>10-speed automatic</span></p></li><li class= data-start=385 data-end=442><p class= data-start=387 data-end=442><strong data-start=387 data-end=401>Drive Type</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations</span></p></li><li class= data-start=443 data-end=500><p class= data-start=445 data-end=500><strong data-start=445 data-end=459>Horsepower</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>325 hp @ 5,000 rpm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=501 data-end=554><p class= data-start=503 data-end=554><strong data-start=503 data-end=513>Torque</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>400 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm</span></p></li><li class= data-start=555 data-end=654><p class= data-start=557 data-end=654><strong data-start=557 data-end=573>Fuel Economy</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 20 mpg city / 26 mpg highway</span></p></li><li class= data-start=655 data-end=757><p class= data-start=657 data-end=757><strong data-start=657 data-end=676>Towing Capacity</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 10,100 lbs</span></p></li><li class= data-start=758 data-end=861><p class= data-start=760 data-end=861><strong data-start=760 data-end=780>Payload Capacity</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Up to 1,985 lbs</span></p></li><li class= data-start=862 data-end=927><p class= data-start=864 data-end=927><strong data-start=864 data-end=886>Bed Length Options</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>5.5-ft </span></p></li><li class= data-start=928 data-end=1023><p class= data-start=930 data-end=1023><strong data-start=930 data-end=943>Cab Style</strong>: <span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>SuperCrew® with seating for up to 6</span></p></li></ul><h3 class= data-start=1025 data-end=1063>Standard Equipment (300A Package):</h3><ul data-start=1065 data-end=1695><li class= data-start=1065 data-end=1212><p class= data-start=1067 data-end=1080><strong data-start=1067 data-end=1079>Exterior</strong>:</p><ul data-start=1083 data-end=1212><li class= data-start=1083 data-end=1124><p class= data-start=1085 data-end=1124><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Body color bumpers</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1127 data-end=1168><p class= data-start=1129 data-end=1168><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Black two-bar style grille with black accents</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1171 data-end=1212><p class= data-start=1173 data-end=1212><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Automatic on/off headlamps</span></p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=1213 data-end=1360><p class= data-start=1215 data-end=1228><strong data-start=1215 data-end=1227>Interior</strong>:</p><ul data-start=1231 data-end=1360><li class= data-start=1231 data-end=1272><p class= data-start=1233 data-end=1272><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Cloth 40/20/40 front seat</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1275 data-end=1316><p class= data-start=1277 data-end=1316><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Manual lumbar support for driver</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1319 data-end=1360><p class= data-start=1321 data-end=1360><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Rear under-seat storage</span></p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=1361 data-end=1510><p class= data-start=1363 data-end=1378><strong data-start=1363 data-end=1377>Technology</strong>:</p><ul data-start=1381 data-end=1510><li class= data-start=1381 data-end=1422><p class= data-start=1383 data-end=1422><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>8-inch touchscreen with SYNC® 4</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1425 data-end=1466><p class= data-start=1427 data-end=1466><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1469 data-end=1510><p class= data-start=1471 data-end=1510><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>FordPass™ Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot</span></p></li></ul></li><li class= data-start=1511 data-end=1695><p class= data-start=1513 data-end=1524><strong data-start=1513 data-end=1523>Safety</strong>:</p><ul data-start=1527 data-end=1695><li class= data-start=1527 data-end=1568><p class= data-start=1529 data-end=1568><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1571 data-end=1612><p class= data-start=1573 data-end=1612><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Rear View Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1615 data-end=1695><p class= data-start=1617 data-end=1695><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™</span></p></li></ul></li></ul><h3 class= data-start=1697 data-end=1719>Optional Packages:</h3><p> </p><ul data-start=1721 data-end=2097><li class= data-start=1721 data-end=1879><p class= data-start=1723 data-end=1747><strong data-start=1723 data-end=1746>Trailer Tow Package</strong>:</p><ul data-start=1750 data-end=1879><li class= data-start=1750 data-end=1791><p class= data-start=1752 data-end=1791><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1794 data-end=1835><p class= data-start=1796 data-end=1835><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Pro Trailer Backup Assist™</span></p></li><li class= data-start=1838 data-end=1879><p class= data-start=1840 data-end=1879><span class=relative -mx-px my-[-0.2rem] rounded px-px py-[0.2rem] transition-colors duration-100 ease-in-out>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</span></p></li></ul></li></ul>

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
VIN 1FTEW1EP8MKD51118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 F-150 XLT 300A, 2.7L V6, 169,000 kms, black exterior, dar slate cloth, 6 passenger, remote start, tailgate step, brake controller and more!  Call us to schedule a test drive today!

2021 Ford F-150 XLT 300A – Built for Work and Play

The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 300A blends rugged capability with modern comfort, making it a top choice for drivers who demand performance and versatility. Equipped with the efficient 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 engine, this truck delivers impressive power without compromising fuel economy.

Key Features:

  • Engine: 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 with Auto Start-Stop Technology

  • Transmission: 10-speed automatic

  • Drive Type: Available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations

  • Horsepower: 325 hp @ 5,000 rpm

  • Torque: 400 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm

  • Fuel Economy: Up to 20 mpg city / 26 mpg highway

  • Towing Capacity: Up to 10,100 lbs

  • Payload Capacity: Up to 1,985 lbs

  • Bed Length Options: 5.5-ft 

  • Cab Style: SuperCrew® with seating for up to 6

Standard Equipment (300A Package):

  • Exterior:

    • Body color bumpers

    • Black two-bar style grille with black accents

    • Automatic on/off headlamps

  • Interior:

    • Cloth 40/20/40 front seat

    • Manual lumbar support for driver

    • Rear under-seat storage

  • Technology:

    • 8-inch touchscreen with SYNC® 4

    • Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility

    • FordPass™ Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

  • Safety:

    • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

    • Rear View Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist

    • AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™

Optional Packages:

 

  • Trailer Tow Package:

    • Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver

    • Pro Trailer Backup Assist™

    • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

