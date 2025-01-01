$23,500+ tax & licensing
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 F-150 XLT 300A, 2.7L V6, 169,000 kms, black exterior, dar slate cloth, 6 passenger, remote start, tailgate step, brake controller and more! Call us to schedule a test drive today!2021 Ford F-150 XLT 300A – Built for Work and Play
The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 300A blends rugged capability with modern comfort, making it a top choice for drivers who demand performance and versatility. Equipped with the efficient 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 engine, this truck delivers impressive power without compromising fuel economy.Key Features:
Engine: 2.7L EcoBoost® V6 with Auto Start-Stop Technology
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Drive Type: Available in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations
Horsepower: 325 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque: 400 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Fuel Economy: Up to 20 mpg city / 26 mpg highway
Towing Capacity: Up to 10,100 lbs
Payload Capacity: Up to 1,985 lbs
Bed Length Options: 5.5-ft
Cab Style: SuperCrew® with seating for up to 6
Exterior:
Body color bumpers
Black two-bar style grille with black accents
Automatic on/off headlamps
Interior:
Cloth 40/20/40 front seat
Manual lumbar support for driver
Rear under-seat storage
Technology:
8-inch touchscreen with SYNC® 4
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility
FordPass™ Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
Safety:
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Rear View Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist
AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™
Trailer Tow Package:
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver
Pro Trailer Backup Assist™
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Vehicle Features
