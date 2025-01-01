Menu
<p>2021 F-150 XLT 300A, 5.0L V8, only 85,509kms, front bench seat (6 passenger), trailer tow package, XTR package, 18 wheels, 6 chrome running boards and more!  Call us to set up a test drive today! 204-353-2481</p>

2021 Ford F-150

85,509 KM

$38,200

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Used
85,509KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52MFB89742

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 85,509 KM

2021 F-150 XLT 300A, 5.0L V8, only 85,509kms, front bench seat (6 passenger), trailer tow package, XTR package, 18" wheels, 6" chrome running boards and more!  Call us to set up a test drive today! 204-353-2481

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

