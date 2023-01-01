Menu
Very Nice 2021 F-250 Platinum Tremor.  97,737 kms, dark marsala leather interior, carbonized grey exterior, twin panel moonroof, 5th wheel hitch prep package, upfitter switches, front and rear wheel well liners, spray in bed liner and so much more!  Call us today or come on down for a test drive.

2021 Ford F-250

97,737 KM

$86,000

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

2021 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$86,000

+ taxes & licensing

97,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT1MEC64924

  Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  Interior Colour DARK MARSALA LEATHER
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 97,737 KM

Very Nice 2021 F-250 Platinum Tremor.  97,737 kms, dark marsala leather interior, carbonized grey exterior, twin panel moonroof, 5th wheel hitch prep package, upfitter switches, front and rear wheel well liners, spray in bed liner and so much more!  Call us today or come on down for a test drive.  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$86,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2021 Ford F-250