$86,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
97,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W2BT1MEC64924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour DARK MARSALA LEATHER
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,737 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Nice 2021 F-250 Platinum Tremor. 97,737 kms, dark marsala leather interior, carbonized grey exterior, twin panel moonroof, 5th wheel hitch prep package, upfitter switches, front and rear wheel well liners, spray in bed liner and so much more! Call us today or come on down for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
