2021 Ford Ranger
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
27,747KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH4MLD57858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2021 Ranger XLT 4WD with ONLY 27,747 kms! This unit comes with winter tires (just rubber, no rims), Gator Back mud flaps, Bakflip tri fold tonneau cover, and a spray in bed liner!!
Call or come see us today to test drive!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
