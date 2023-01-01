Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice 2021 Ranger XLT 4WD with ONLY 27,747 kms!  This unit comes with winter tires (just rubber, no rims), Gator Back mud flaps, Bakflip tri fold tonneau cover, and a spray in bed liner!!</p><p>Call or come see us today to test drive!</p>

2021 Ford Ranger

27,747 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1701122778
  2. 1701122779
  3. 1701122779
  4. 1701122779
  5. 1701122779
  6. 1701122778
  7. 1701122779
  8. 1701122779
  9. 1701122778
  10. 1701122778
  11. 1701122778
  12. 1701122778
  13. 1701122778
Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,747KM
Used
VIN 1FTER4FH4MLD57858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2021 Ranger XLT 4WD with ONLY 27,747 kms!  This unit comes with winter tires (just rubber, no rims), Gator Back mud flaps, Bakflip tri fold tonneau cover, and a spray in bed liner!!

Call or come see us today to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford Ranger XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX 27,747 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 171,754 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dutchmen Voltage TRITAN for sale in Elie, MB
2017 Dutchmen Voltage TRITAN 500 KM $69,900 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Ranger