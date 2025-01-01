Menu
<p>2021 F-250 Lariat, 6.7L diesel, 224,129 kms, Tremor Off Road Package, power running boards, twin panel moonroof, high capacity trailer tow package, rain sensing wipers, upfitter switches, lariat ultimate package and more!  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

224,129 KM

Details Description Features

$58,500

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

LARIAT

12781319

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

LARIAT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Logo_NoBadges

$58,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,129KM
VIN 1FT8W2BTXMEC79518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CON441
  • Mileage 224,129 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 F-250 Lariat, 6.7L diesel, 224,129 kms, Tremor Off Road Package, power running boards, twin panel moonroof, high capacity trailer tow package, rain sensing wipers, upfitter switches, lariat ultimate package and more!  Come see us to test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW