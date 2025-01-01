$58,500+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
LARIAT
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$58,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,129KM
VIN 1FT8W2BTXMEC79518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # CON441
- Mileage 224,129 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 F-250 Lariat, 6.7L diesel, 224,129 kms, Tremor Off Road Package, power running boards, twin panel moonroof, high capacity trailer tow package, rain sensing wipers, upfitter switches, lariat ultimate package and more! Come see us to test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
