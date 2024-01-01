Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Very nice 2022 Buick Envision Preferred, only 60,000 kms!  Included heavy duty mud flaps!  Call us to schedule a test drive today!</p>

2022 Buick Envision

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Preferred

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1729780938
  2. 1729780939
  3. 1729780938
  4. 1729780938
  5. 1729780938
  6. 1729780938
  7. 1729780938
  8. 1729780938
  9. 1729780938
  10. 1729780938
  11. 1729780938
  12. 1729780938
  13. 1729780938
  14. 1729780938
  15. 1729780938
  16. 1729780938
  17. 1729780938
  18. 1729780938
  19. 1729780938
  20. 1729780938
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,000KM
VIN LRBFZMR47ND144933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4Y378A
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2022 Buick Envision Preferred, only 60,000 kms!  Included heavy duty mud flaps!  Call us to schedule a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 0 $55,500 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv for sale in Elie, MB
2006 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv 98,067 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape S FWD for sale in Elie, MB
2018 Ford Escape S FWD 135,127 KM $13,395 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,795

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Envision