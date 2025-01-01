Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Escape SE AWD, 129,926 kms, 1.5L Ecoboost, 8 speed auto, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, remote start, Ford pass, sync 3 with apple car play/ android auto.  Call us to schedule a test drive today!</p>

2022 Ford Escape

129,926 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13113566

2022 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,926KM
VIN 1FMCU9G60NUB39900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,926 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Escape SE AWD, 129,926 kms, 1.5L Ecoboost, 8 speed auto, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, remote start, Ford pass, sync 3 with apple car play/ android auto.  Call us to schedule a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2022 Ford Escape SE AWD 129,926 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport FWD for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport FWD 154,087 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD for sale in Elie, MB
2020 Ford Escape SE AWD 71,350 KM $22,000 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2022 Ford Escape