<p>2022 F-150 XLT 300A, this truck was used as a service loaner here at Wilfs Elie Ford.  2.7L V6, 5.5 box, 28,900 kms, XTR package. For more information call or come down!</p>

2022 Ford F-150

28,900 KM

$47,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

2022 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

28,900KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP9NFC23996

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

2022 F-150 XLT 300A, this truck was used as a service loaner here at Wilf's Elie Ford.  2.7L V6, 5.5' box, 28,900 kms, XTR package. For more information call or come down!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Balance of Factory Warranty

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
$47,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2022 Ford F-150