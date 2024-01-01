$47,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2022 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$47,000
+ taxes & licensing
28,900KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EP9NFC23996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2022 F-150 XLT 300A, this truck was used as a service loaner here at Wilf's Elie Ford. 2.7L V6, 5.5' box, 28,900 kms, XTR package. For more information call or come down!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 61,600 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 178,300 KM $29,500 + tax & lic
2024 Rainbow Trailer 7 x 14' Rainbow Ramp Door 0 $14,000 + tax & lic
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,000
+ taxes & licensing
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2022 Ford F-150