$39,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
VIN 1FTFW1E58NFA91526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2022 F-150 XLT 302A, 5L V8, 134,000 kms, Iconic Silver, 5 seats, heated front seats, 18" chrome-like PVD wheels, sync 4, apple car play/ android auto and more. Includes spray in bed liner, heavy duty mud flaps and all weather floor mats! Call us to book a test drive today! 204-353-2481
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
