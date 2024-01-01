2022 Ford F-150

Menu
<p>2022 F-150 XLT 302A, 5L V8, 134,000 kms, Iconic Silver, 5 seats, heated front seats, 18 chrome-like PVD wheels, sync 4, apple car play/ android auto and more.  Includes spray in bed liner, heavy duty mud flaps and all weather floor mats!  Call us to book a test drive today! 204-353-2481</p>

Details

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

11930057

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

VIN 1FTFW1E58NFA91526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2022 F-150 XLT 302A, 5L V8, 134,000 kms, Iconic Silver, 5 seats, heated front seats, 18" chrome-like PVD wheels, sync 4, apple car play/ android auto and more.  Includes spray in bed liner, heavy duty mud flaps and all weather floor mats!  Call us to book a test drive today! 204-353-2481

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

