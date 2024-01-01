$74,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$74,995
+ taxes & licensing
57,961KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT1NEG07691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,961 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice 2022 F350, 6.7L Diesel, 58,000kms! 10 speed auto transmission, heated front seats, chrome package, 8-way power drivers seat, skid plates, camper package, 5th wheel prep, power scope trailer tow mirrors, wheel well liners front and rear, remotes start and more!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Seats
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
