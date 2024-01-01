Menu
<p>Very nice 2022 F350, 6.7L Diesel, 58,000kms! 10 speed auto transmission, heated front seats, chrome package, 8-way power drivers seat, skid plates, camper package, 5th wheel prep, power scope trailer tow mirrors, wheel well liners front and rear, remotes start and more!</p>

2022 Ford F-350

57,961 KM

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

2022 Ford F-350

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,961KM
Used
VIN 1FT8W3BT1NEG07691

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice 2022 F350, 6.7L Diesel, 58,000kms! 10 speed auto transmission, heated front seats, chrome package, 8-way power drivers seat, skid plates, camper package, 5th wheel prep, power scope trailer tow mirrors, wheel well liners front and rear, remotes start and more!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-XXXX

204-353-2481

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2022 Ford F-350