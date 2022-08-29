Menu
2022 Ford Ranger

10 KM

Details Description Features

$48,510

+ tax & licensing
$48,510

+ taxes & licensing

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5' BOX

Location

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9049624
  • Stock #: 2Y327
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH0NLD44224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Stone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

