Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 F-250 Limited, 4 x 4, 6.7L power stoke v8 diesel, 10 seed auto transmission, includes adaptive steering, BLIS, connected navigation, ford pass, intelligent access, remote start, 12 center screen, upfitter switches and more!<br />Call us or come on down for a test drive!</p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

83,000 KM

Details Description Features

$81,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12838228

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

Limited

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1754580491
  2. 1754580491
  3. 1754580492
  4. 1754580492
  5. 1754580492
  6. 1754580492
  7. 1754580492
  8. 1754580491
  9. 1754580492
  10. 1754580491
  11. 1754580492
  12. 1754580492
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$81,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT0NED08411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Navy Pier Light Slate Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 F-250 Limited, 4 x 4, 6.7L power stoke v8 diesel, 10 seed auto transmission, includes adaptive steering, BLIS, connected navigation, ford pass, intelligent access, remote start, 12" center screen, upfitter switches and more!
Call us or come on down for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW Limited for sale in Elie, MB
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW Limited 83,000 KM $81,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-line for sale in Elie, MB
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-line 78,004 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT for sale in Elie, MB
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT 224,129 KM $58,500 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$81,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW