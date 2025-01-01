$81,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
Limited
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
Limited
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$81,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,000KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT0NED08411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Navy Pier Light Slate Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 F-250 Limited, 4 x 4, 6.7L power stoke v8 diesel, 10 seed auto transmission, includes adaptive steering, BLIS, connected navigation, ford pass, intelligent access, remote start, 12" center screen, upfitter switches and more!
Call us or come on down for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW Limited 83,000 KM $81,000 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-line 78,004 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW LARIAT 224,129 KM $58,500 + tax & lic
Email Wilf's Elie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
Call Dealer
204-353-XXXX(click to show)
204-353-2481
Alternate Numbers877-360-3673
$81,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW