$10,299+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-353-2481
2022 Precision Trailer
102 x 20 Excursion Deck Over Car Hauler
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
$10,299
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8348598
- Stock #: HH4790
- VIN: 2RGBH2029N1003123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Car Hauler
- Stock # HH4790
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
14000# GVWR, steel frame, 6" channel frame & hitch, 5-leaf slipper suspension, 12K jack, spare tire mount, spare tire, 2" painted spruce floor, 2 5/16 ball coupler, easy lube spring axles, rub rail, Radial tires, metal preparation by sandblasting, 2-part epoxy primer, high quality black topcaot paint, stoneguard protection, silver graphics package, heavy duty stake pockets, safety chains, DOT compliant electric breakaway it, DOT compliant rubber mounted seal beam lights, 5' slide-in ramps, teardrop fenders, wiring enclosed in poly conduit, 7-prong RV plug, LED lgihts. Stock# HH4793. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.