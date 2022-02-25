Menu
2022 Precision Trailer

0 KM

$10,299

+ tax & licensing
$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2022 Precision Trailer

2022 Precision Trailer

102 x 20 Excursion Deck Over Car Hauler

2022 Precision Trailer

102 x 20 Excursion Deck Over Car Hauler

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8348598
  Stock #: HH4790
  VIN: 2RGBH2029N1003123

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Car Hauler
  • Stock # HH4790
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

14000# GVWR, steel frame, 6" channel frame & hitch, 5-leaf slipper suspension, 12K jack, spare tire mount, spare tire, 2" painted spruce floor, 2 5/16 ball coupler, easy lube spring axles, rub rail, Radial tires, metal preparation by sandblasting, 2-part epoxy primer, high quality black topcaot paint, stoneguard protection, silver graphics package, heavy duty stake pockets, safety chains, DOT compliant electric breakaway it, DOT compliant rubber mounted seal beam lights, 5' slide-in ramps, teardrop fenders, wiring enclosed in poly conduit, 7-prong RV plug, LED lgihts. Stock# HH4793. For more info call Wilf's Elie Ford toll free 877-360-3673. Dealer# 0521.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
