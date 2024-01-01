Menu
<p>2023 Bronco Sport Big Bed, only 38,782 kms!, power moonroof, auto high beams, rain sensing wipers, heated sets, Ford Pass Connect, sync 3, windshield wiper de-icer, class II trailer tow package and more.  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

39,000 KM

$33,695

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$33,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,000KM
VIN 3FMCR9B63PRD46185

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

2023 Bronco Sport Big Bed, only 38,782 kms!, power moonroof, auto high beams, rain sensing wipers, heated sets, Ford Pass Connect, sync 3, windshield wiper de-icer, class II trailer tow package and more.  Come see us to test drive today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

$33,695

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2023 Ford Bronco Sport