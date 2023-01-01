Menu
2023 Ford Escape

13 KM

Details Description Features

$37,794

+ tax & licensing
$37,794

+ taxes & licensing

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2023 Ford Escape

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD

2023 Ford Escape

Active AWD

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

$37,794

+ taxes & licensing

13KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10144569
  • Stock #: 3Y185
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GN0PUA58079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Space Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13 KM

Vehicle Description

Don’t forget to check out the window sticker! Click on the blue bar right side of the picture.

Vehicle Features

Packages

-EXTAX
153-0
19H
200A
448
47B
99N
B3
CW

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory