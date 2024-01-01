$52,500+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Wilf's Elie Ford
10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0
204-353-2481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 53,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Ford Explorer ST, 53,350 kms, 3.0L ecoboost engine, 10 speed transmission, twin panel moonroof, heated and cooled seats, B&O sound system, 360 camera, auto high beams, rain sensing wipers, ambient lighting, universal garage door opener, sync 3, trailer tow package, navigation and more! Call us or come down today!
Wilf's Elie Ford
204-353-2481
