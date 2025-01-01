Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 F-150 XLT 302A, Avalanche exterior, heated and power front seats, 5.0L V8, trailer tow package, trailer brake controler, tailgate step, 360 degree camera, XLT Sport Package, wheel well liners and more! <br />Includes: Spray in bed liner, gator back mud flaps, and all weather floor mats!<br />Call us to schedule an appointment to test drive!</p>

2023 Ford F-150

42,405 KM

Details Description Features

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12777716

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

  1. 1753128150
  2. 1753128151
  3. 1753128150
  4. 1753128151
  5. 1753128150
  6. 1753128151
  7. 1753128150
  8. 1753128151
  9. 1753128150
  10. 1753128150
  11. 1753128149
  12. 1753128151
  13. 1753128151
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$52,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,405KM
VIN 1FTFW1E56PKF06594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche
  • Interior Colour Black Sport Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5Y247B
  • Mileage 42,405 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 F-150 XLT 302A, Avalanche exterior, heated and power front seats, 5.0L V8, trailer tow package, trailer brake controler, tailgate step, 360 degree camera, XLT Sport Package, wheel well liners and more! 
Includes: Spray in bed liner, gator back mud flaps, and all weather floor mats!
Call us to schedule an appointment to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wilf's Elie Ford

Used 2004 Classic Trailer 16' Classic Car & Equipment Hauler for sale in Elie, MB
2004 Classic Trailer 16' Classic Car & Equipment Hauler 0 $4,300 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Elie, MB
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 43,894 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Elie, MB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 191,828 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Email Wilf's Elie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

(click to show)

204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2023 Ford F-150