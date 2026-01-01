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<p>2023 F-150 XLT 300A, 3.3L V6 engine, ONLY 50,503 kms, 17 silver painted aluminum rims, bright polished running boards, 5.5 box and more!  Come see us to test drive today!</p>

2023 Ford F-150

50,503 KM

Details Description Features

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14413797

2023 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

204-353-2481

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Contact Seller

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
50,503KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB1PKE06114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 50,503 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 F-150 XLT 300A, 3.3L V6 engine, ONLY 50,503 kms, 17" silver painted aluminum rims, bright polished running boards, 5.5' box and more!  Come see us to test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wilf's Elie Ford

Wilf's Elie Ford

10 MB-248 North, Elie, MB R0H 0H0

Call Dealer

204-353-XXXX

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204-353-2481

Alternate Numbers
877-360-3673
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$44,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Wilf's Elie Ford

204-353-2481

2023 Ford F-150